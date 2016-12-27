SHANGHAI Dec 27 China's main stock indexes
inched down in light trading on Tuesday as many investors
shrugged off data showing solid profit growth for the
industrial sector in November.
The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent, to 3,316.65
points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2
percent, to 3,115.00 points.
Trading volume in Shanghai and Shenzhen
declined to nearly three-month lows, despite fresh
signs of economic improvement as China reported that November
industrial profits increased 14.5 percent from a year earlier.
Shares of some construction firms, including Longjian Road &
Bridge Co and Long Yuan Construction Group
, surged on hopes China will boost infrastructure
investment next year.
To sweeten infrastructure deals for private investors,
China has unveiled plans to securitise assets that are part of
public-private partnership (PPP) investments.
The property sector gave back some initial
gains but still remained the best performer, up more than 1.3
percent, as it got a boost from index heavyweight China Vanke Co
Ltd.
Raw material stocks steadied after Monday's
sharp declines, as Beijing punished officials and two steel
market for breaking capacity-cutting rules.
But declines in futures contract of coke, down
about 2 percent at the close, dragged energy majors lower.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)