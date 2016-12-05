* Stock connect goes live after a year in delays

* CSRC comments weigh on broader indices

* Small caps benefiting from connect

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Dec 5 China's indexes tumbled on Monday as investors worried about the broader implications of the Italian referendum on the global markets and stern comments over the weekend by the chairman of China's markets' regulator regarding leverage buy-outs.

Mainland markets were badly hit. The Shanghai market fell more than 1 percent while the blue-chip index slumped more than 1.3 percent. A broader Asian market gauge was down 0.3 percent.

Hong Kong stocks also felt the brunt though the impact was a bit muted. The main index in Hong Kong slipped 0.15 percent while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index fell as much as 0.5 percent in early trade.

The chairman of China's securities regulator condemned "barbaric" leveraged company buy-outs by some asset managers using illegal funds, according to a statement posted on the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) website on Saturday.

A long-awaited stock link between China's gigantic Shenzhen and neighboring Hong Kong' stock markets launched on Monday, giving foreign investors access to some of the fastest growing private-owned companies in the world's second biggest economy.

As expected, small caps were the early beneficiaries of the stock connect scheme with the Hong Kong small cap index rising 0.5 percent, bucking the broader downturn in the markets.

In the mainland, the Chinext sub index which is the U.S. equivalent of the Nasdaq was up 0.4 percent.

Market analysts said investors were looking to rotate into small-caps on the connect scheme and away from the blue-chips on the stern comments by the regulator.

Broader market sentiment was also cautious as investors and Europe's politicians fear Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's resignation represents a fresh blow to the European Union.

The launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong link comes two years after authorities kicked off the Shanghai-Hong Kong connect scheme. The launch of the latest scheme was delayed as Beijing struggled to contain the fallout of a crash last year which saw benchmark indexes declining as much as 40 percent in value.

"If Shanghai Connect was our baby step, Shenzhen Connect is our second step: now we can walk and then we can begin to run," said Charles Li, CEO of the Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited. said. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Price in HONG KONG, Samuel Shen in SHANGHAI)