NEW YORK, June 9 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc
said on Tuesday it will hold off including China A
shares in one of its key benchmarks, but expects them to be
included once outstanding market accessibility issues are
resolved.
"In our 2015 consultation, we learned that major investors
around the world are eager for further liberalization of the
China Ashares market, especially with regard to the quota
allocation process, capital mobility restrictions and beneficial
ownership of investments," said Remy Briand, MSCI Managing
Director and Global Head of Research.
MSCI said the decision around including China A shares will
remain on the 2016 review list for potential inclusion into its
emerging market index. The decision may fall outside
of its regular schedule of classification reviews, MSCI said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau and Daniel Bases, editing by G Crosse)