(In paragraph 12, corrects time period for gains in the CSI300
index to 12 months versus year-end 2014)
NEW YORK/SHANGHAI, June 9 U.S. index provider
MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will hold off including
China-listed shares in one of its key benchmark indexes, but
expects them to be incorporated once outstanding market
accessibility issues are resolved.
The failure to include the shares in the index now is seen
as a setback for China's attempts to promote its yuan currency
globally and attract foreign capital through a raft of financial
reforms.
"In our 2015 consultation, we learned that major investors
around the world are eager for further liberalization of the
China 'A'-shares market, especially with regard to the quota
allocation process, capital mobility restrictions and beneficial
ownership of investments," said Remy Briand, MSCI Managing
Director and Global Head of Research.
MSCI said the decision around China-listed shares will
remain on the 2016 review list for potential inclusion into its
emerging market index.
The decision may fall outside of its regular schedule of
classification reviews, MSCI said in a statement.
A decision to include domestic Chinese stocks in the
widely-tracked MSCI Emerging Markets Index would have injected
an estimated $400 billion of funds from asset managers, pension
funds and insurers into mainland China's equity markets over
time, MSCI has estimated.
But MSCI's hesitation shows foreign fund managers still have
reservations about Beijing's willingness to fully open up its
capital markets while several investment constraints persist,
including restrictions on getting money in and out of the
country, settlement risks and investment quotas.
Chinese "A" shares are listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen and
denominated in yuan.
This is the second time MSCI has given China the
thumbs-down. MSCI originally proposed in March 2014 to include
Chinese "A" shares to its Emerging Markets Index, but the plan
was torpedoed by large funds such as Vanguard, Fidelity, and
Templeton, which said China had not taken sufficient steps to
make its market investable.
Expectations that MSCI would include China's "A" shares this
year increased following the landmark November launch of the
"Stock Connect" trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai. The
link allowed foreign investors for the first time to buy
domestic Chinese stocks directly via Hong Kong.
MSCI also cited the Stock Connect program as well as the
imminent launch of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program
as positive developments.
Chinese stock markets, which mouldered in the basement for
years in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, have
turned into world-beaters in the last year, with the CSI300
index of the largest listed firms in Shanghai and
Shenzhen soaring about 150 percent in the last 12 months.
Separately, MSCI said it will review the MSCI Pakistan index
for potential reclassification to emerging markets in its 2016
annual market classification review.
MSCI said it will also seek feedback from investors on the
accessibility of Saudi Arabia's equity market following its
opening on June 1 and gather information before considering
whether to add the Saudi index to the review list for potential
inclusion to its broader emerging markets index.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau and Daniel Bases in NEW YORK, Pete
Sweeney in SHANGHAI, Michelle Price in HONG KONG, editing by
Lisa Jucca and G Crosse)