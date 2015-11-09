SHANGHAI Nov 9 China major stock indexes opened up on Monday after the securities regulators said it would allow initial public offerings to resume after a July halt.

The CSI300 index rose 0.6 percent to 3,814.05 points at 0131 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to 3,607.05 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for November climbed 0.5 percent, to 3,761.8, 52.25 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.5 percent, to 22,749.53 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)