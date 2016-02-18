SHANGHAI Feb 18 Hong Kong stocks opened sharply
higher on Thursday, led by energy shares, following
overnight gains in U.S. and European equities and a jump in oil
prices.
China stocks were also firmer, as investors expect Beijing
to unveil fresh stimulus to support the slowing economy.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 2.6 percent,
to 19,422.87 points as of 0138 GMT, while the Hang Seng China
Enterprises Index jumped over 3 percent.
An index tracking energy shares surged roughly 5
percent.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent to
3,077.92 , while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4
percent to 2,879.50.
(Editing by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)