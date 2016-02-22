SHANGHAI Feb 22 China major stock indexes
opened up on Monday, as investors welcomed news over the weekend
that the head securities regulator is being replaced.
Xiao Gang was removed from his post as chairman of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and replaced by Liu
Shiyu, chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank)
.
The CSI300 index rose 1.1 percent to 3,083.93
points at 1:28 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1.0 percent to 2,888.60 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for March fell
0.1 percent, to 2,980.8, down 103.13 points from the current
value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.5 percent,
to 19,374.24 points.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen & Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)