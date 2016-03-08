(Refiles to fix headline)

SHANGHAI, March 8 China stocks had a rough start on Tuesday, with main indexes sliding more than 2 percent and the start-up board ChiNext tumbling more than 4 percent in early trade as the markets' recent rally loses steam.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index had gained nearly 8 percent in a five-day winning streak, but with the gauge approaching the top of the bollinger band - a widely watched indicator of resistance - some investors started to take profit.

The CSI300 index was down 2.7 percent at 3,020.42 points by 0212 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.7 percent to 2,818.98.

China is expected to released February trade data around mid-morning.

Hong Kong stocks were also soft. The Hang Seng index was down 1.1 percent, to 19,942.35 points.

(Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin)