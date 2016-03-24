BRIEF-Computershare notes reports about co considering 50% sale of interest in Karvy Computershare
* Aware of reports in Indian media that computershare is considering a potential sale of its 50 pct interest in Karvy Computershare
SHANGHAI, March 24 China's major stock indexes fell on Thursday after state media reported 35 domestic brokerages have resumed short-selling business after a long hiatus.
The CSI300 index was down 0.8 percent at 3,211.50 points by 0126 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent to 2,986.80.
China CSI300 stock index futures for April rose 0.2 percent, to 3,196, -15.50 points below the current value of the underlying index.
The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.8 percent at 20,450.69. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 27.7 pct