SHANGHAI Jan 5 China stocks opened lower on Tuesday, the day after a 7 percent plunge in mainlaind shares roiled global markets and caused domestic trade to be suspended.

The CSI300 index fell 2.5 percent to 3,382.18 points at 1:26 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.0 percent to 3,196.65 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for January fell 2.1 percent, to 3,425, 42.82 points above the current value of the underlying index.

Shortly prior to market open, the China Securities Regulatory Commission published a statement saying it would continue to work to improve the circuit breaker mechanism that caused Chinese markets to halt trade on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.5338 Chinese yuan)

