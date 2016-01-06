SHANGHAI Jan 6 China major stock indexes opened higher on Wednesday after state media reported a ban on share sales by major shareholders will remain in place until new rules to manage the process are promulgated.

The ban, put in place six months ago to stem a massive stock rout, was set to expire on Monday.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,482.41 points at 1:27 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent to 3,291.19 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures for January rose 0.4 percent, to 3,408.8, 73.61 points below the current value of the underlying index.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent, to 21,142.63 points. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)