(Corrects which company has $5 bln in assets under management:
CITIC Capital Holdings, not CITIC Capital Equity Investment
(Tianjin) Corp Ltd)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI Nov 16 China's CITIC Capital Holdings,
an alternative investment management firm, plans to list a
subsidiary on the country's most active over-the-counter (OTC)
equity exchange, the company said Monday.
The company said it will list subsidiary CITIC Capital Equity
Investment (Tianjin) Corp Ltd on Beijing's New Third Board
exchange to build an exclusive platform for its yuan-denominated
private equity business.
A company spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to
Reuters the listing would help it expand its fund raising
channels and broaden its "investor base with domestic
small-and-medium institutional investors and high net worth
investors".
CITIC Capital Holdings, which manages $5 billion of assets
mainly for international investors, did not specify how much
money its Tianjin subsidiary will seek to raise after the
listing.
Banned by regulators from listing on main boards, CITIC
Capital Holdings will join a slew of other Chinese private
equity firms trying to tap the fast-growing New Third Board.
The exchange is already starting to see some fundraising
transaction sizes exceed the main board IPO sizes of comparable
companies.
Beijing Tongchuang Jiuding Investment Management Co., for
example, this year raised 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion)
through the board and plans to raise another 5.5 billion yuan
over the next few months.
"There are far fewer regulatory restrictions on the New
Third Board than on the stock exchanges, and the market is more
efficient," said Gu Zhipeng, Jiuding's board secretary.
"Here, it takes about a month to get the green light for an
additional share sale, but it would much longer on the stock
exchange."
Analysts and venture capitalists say the OTC market is
attractive to private equity firms because it allows them to not
only list but also indirectly offload stakes in stalled IPOs
through listings.
However, there are signs that this market, which faces less
regulatory scrutiny than more mainstream listing venues, is
getting riskier due to the lack of broker experience in market
making in China and the possibility of insider price
manipulation.
($1 = 6.3700 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam
Holmes)