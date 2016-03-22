* SAFE queried QDII managers about offshore investment
demand
* QDII demand has risen as yuan has fallen
* SAFE has halted quota issuance since March 2015
* Comes along other crackdowns on outbound flows
* SAFE telling fund managers yuan won't depreciate further
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 22 China's foreign exchange
regulator has queried fund managers who invest abroad about use
of their foreign currency quotas and clients' demand for
overseas products, sources told Reuters, reflecting lingering
government concern over capital outflows.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) sent
questionnaires to some fund houses participating in the
Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme,
seeking a picture of demand for overseas investment products,
two fund managers who received the query told Reuters.
SAFE did not respond to calls and faxes requesting comment.
The questionnaire asked fund managers how much they expect
the yuan to depreciate over the next year, according
to one source.
It also required them to acknowledge that there is no basis
for persistent depreciation in the yuan's value - a phrase that
has become a mantra among regulators seeking to reassure foreign
and domestic investors not to dump yuan.
The QDII scheme is a mechanism by which Chinese asset
managers, including mutual funds, securities firms, banks,
insurers and trust firms can create products that invest in
offshore stocks and bonds.
IN SHORT SUPPLY
QDII quotas have been in short supply recently as domestic
investors have sought to reduce exposure to a sliding yuan by
buying dollar-denominated products. The shortage is particularly
acute because regulators have largely stopped granting fresh
quotas since March 2015, in an apparent effort to stem outflows.
The SAFE queries come as an increasing number of fund
houses, including Guotai Asset Management Co and CITIC
Prudential Fund Management Co, suspended subscriptions for their
QDII products after depleting their overseas investment quotas.
On Tuesday, SAFE told a press conference in Beijing that
cross-border capital outflow pressure has shown significant
easing recently.
The comment comes as the yuan has in recent months steadied
against the dollar. Still, many analysts believe the stability
is the result of massive central bank intervention in offshore
and onshore markets, including the quiet purchase of forwards
and swaps contracts that would guide the market without draining
foreign exchange reserves.
Even as China has tightened up on Chinese money moving out
of the country, regulators have moved to make it easier for
foreign money to come in, easing rules on the inbound version of
QDII - the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII)
programme.
It has seen regulations eased, and Beijing is also welcoming
more "long term" foreign investors into its protected bond
market.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)