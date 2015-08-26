(Adds CITIC denial and details on detention of Caijing
reporter)
SHANGHAI Aug 26 China's securities market
regulator and police are cracking down on suspected violations
of stock dealing rules and the fabrication of trading
information, the latest step in a slew of measures to clean up
markets amid wild exchange gyrations.
Police are investigating eight employees of the country's
largest brokerage, CITIC Securities Co Ltd, for
suspected illegal securities trading, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Tuesday.
In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday,
CITIC Securities said it had not been informed of a probe into
staff and the business was operating normally.
An employee and a former employee of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) are suspected of insider trading
and forging official documents and seals, the agency said.
Wang Xiaolu, a reporter at respected business magazine
Caijing is suspected, along with others, of fabricating and
spreading false securities and futures trading information, the
agency said.
Police summoned Wang on Tuesday night, Caijing said in a
statement on Wednesday, but it was not given a reason for his
detention. It would support actions taken by Wang within the
normal course of business, it added.
Caijing said it believed objective reporting promotes the
healthy development of the securities market.
In separate stock exchange statements posted late on
Tuesday, four Chinese brokerages said the regulator was
investigating them for failure to properly identify clients.
Haitong Securities Co Ltd, Founder Securities Co
Ltd, Huatai Securities Co Ltd and GF
Securities Co Ltd said the CSRC was looking for
failures to review and verify client identity, in line with
rules.
In July, the CSRC said it would investigate suspected market
manipulation after Chinese stock market turmoil started around
mid-June.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Samuel Shen; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)