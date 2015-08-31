* Media report brokers, regulatory official, journalist
confess
* China aims to be seen to be cracking down after market
turmoila
SHANGHAI Aug 31 Chinese state media announced a
slew of confessions on Monday following investigations into
dramatic stock market fluctuations, including from a reporter
who said he had spread false information that had caused "panic
and disorder".
An official from China's securities regulator, and four
senior executives from China's largest brokerage, CITIC
Securities , confessed to insider dealing,
the official Xinhua news agency reported.
China is trying to restore value to its stock markets, where
shares have lost around 40 percent since mid-June on concerns
over the slowing economy and a devaluation of the yuan in
mid-August.
Authorities have announced crackdowns on fabricated trading
information, alleged malicious short selling and other
strategies seen as weakening confidence in the stock market.
Wang Xiaolu, a reporter at the respected Caijing business
magazine, read a confession about his reporting on the stock
market on a national state television broadcast on Monday.
"I shouldn't have sought to make a big splash just for the
sake of sensationalism," he said on China Central Television,
adding that his actions had "brought great harm upon the country
and investors".
It was not possible to verify whether Wang was forced to
make the confession or did so of his own free will.
Chinese state media often publish confessions of those
detained in high-profile cases before they are tried in court, a
practice that rule of law advocates say violates the rights of
the accused to due process.
Xinhua said Wang had confessed to writing about the Chinese
stock market "based on hearsay and his own subjective guesses".
Caijing could not be reached for comment. In a statement
last Wednesday, a day after Xinhua said Wang was being held,
Caijing said it had not been given a reason for his detention,
adding it would support his actions within the normal course of
reporting. It was unclear if Wang had a lawyer.
Xinhua also said Liu Shufan, an official with the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), had confessed to
insider trading, forging official seals and using his position
to boost a company's share price in return for several million
yuan of bribes. It was unclear if Liu had been detained or had a
lawyer.
The CSRC could not be reached for comment.
Xinhua added that Xu Gang, Liu Wei, Fang Qingli and Chen
Rongjie, whom it described as senior executives at CITIC
Securities, had confessed to insider trading, although it gave
few details.
A CITIC Securities spokesman declined to comment. On Sunday,
the brokerage said several senior managers had been asked to
assist with a public security investigation and that the company
was actively cooperating with the request.
It was unclear if the four were being detained or had legal
representation.
Eight CITIC employees were being investigated for suspected
illegal securities trading, Xinhua has previously said.
It has not said if that investigation is linked to the one
involving the CSRC official.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten;
Editing by Dean Yates and Robin Pomeroy)