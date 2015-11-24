(Adds background, context)
SHANGHAI Nov 24 China's securities regulator
has canceled a requirement that brokerages must have a net
positive purchase position on daily proprietary trading, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The sources said the statement from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission also requested that all branches of the
regulator further strengthen risk management, although it
highlighted that the equity market had slowly begun to
stabilize.
The specific requirement that brokerages' daily proprietary
trading positions should be net positive was also promulgated in
July, as part of a larger package of measures to support the
market.
Essentially, brokerages can now go back to selling more
shares than they purchase on any given day.
At the height of the equity panic in early July, 21 Chinese
brokerages pledged to purchase at least 120 billion yuan ($18.79
billion) of shares in a bid to stabilise the country's stock
markets. The brokerages further pledged that they
would not sell off those holdings as long as the Shanghai
Composite Index is below 4,500 points.
After a rout in late summer that took mainland equity
indices down around 40 percent, the Shanghai Composite Index
is now up over 20 percent from its late August low.
As the equity markets have clawed back lost ground and
showed signs of stabilizing, regulators announced on November 6
that initial public offerings - also halted in early July -
would resume after November 20.
On Monday, ten Chinese firms applied for approval to raise
over three billion yuan through mainland listings.
($1 = 6.3860 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Xiaochong Zhang, Nathaniel Taplin and the
Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)