SHANGHAI Aug 3 Citadel LLC, a U.S.-based hedge
fund, confirmed that trading in one of the accounts it manages
in China has been restricted by China's securities regulator, a
company representative said on Monday.
"Citadel has been actively investing in the region for 15
years, and has always maintained a constructive dialogue with
regulators, including during the recent market volatility," a
company statement said.
"We can confirm that while one account managed by Guosen
Futures Ltd - Citadel (Shanghai) Trading Ltd - has had its
trading on the Shenzhen Exchange suspended, we continue to
otherwise operate normally from our offices, and we continue to
comply with all local laws and regulations."
China's securities regulator has restricted trading in 34
stock accounts for suspected trading irregularities, including
abnormal bids for shares and bid cancellations that might have
impacted wider market performance.
The regulator indicated it was particularly concerned over
automated trading strategies.
The Chinese government has intervened massively on multiple
fronts to rescue its stock market after it slumped more than 30
percent in less than four weeks following June 12. But it has
struggled to prodcue a sustainable turnaround so far.
(Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; By Edmund Klamann)