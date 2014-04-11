BEIJING, April 11 Recently approved trading across the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges will be settled in yuan, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said at a regular briefing on Friday.

The CSRC said on Thursday that it will allow cross-border stock investment between Shanghai and Hong Kong, a small step towards opening China's capital account and letting Chinese individuals buy foreign equities overseas. (Reporting By Zhang Xiaochong, Xiaoyi Shao and Jonathan Standing)