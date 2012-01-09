BEIJING Jan 9 China's top stock market
regulator has vowed to press on with reforms to clean up initial
public offerings and delistings and encourage more bond issuance
so investors get a better deal, the official Xinhua news agency
reported.
The promises were laid out on Monday by the newly appointed
Securities Regulatory Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing, who is
grappling with a stock market whose main index lost a fifth of
its value in 2011, despite China's robust growth.
Guo has already said he has no plans to ride to the market's
rescue, but in his latest comments he laid out steps that might
instill more confidence that China's capital markets offered
investors value for money.
"Substantial measures must be taken to address the
overpricing of IPOs and malicious speculation on the shares of
poorly performing companies," Guo told a meeting of regulatory
officials, according to Xinhua.
"This year we must continue deepening institutional reforms
so there is a focus on disclosing information that is ample,
complete and accurate," said Guo.
He also flagged possible greater participation by foreign
firms in China's securities markets.
"We must accelerate nurturing and developing market
intermediary entities, further opening up to the outside and
bringing in entities, talent, products and technologies from
mature markets," he said.
Guo also called for "stricter regulation on listed companies
that have not distributed dividends as promised or have long
refused to do so", said the report.
"Corporate bonds should take a bigger share in direct
financing, while research should be undertaken to launch new
bond products such as high-yield bonds issued by state-owned
enterprises, municipal bonds and agency bonds," Guo said.
He also said delisting rules would be sharpened so that the
stock market becomes more truly a "mechanism for survival of the
fittest", said Xinhua.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended 2011
down 21.7 percent, its worst annual performance since the global
financial crisis in 2008, amid evidence that Chinese factory
activity continues to shrink.
But China shares produced their biggest daily gain in three
months on Monday, when the Shanghai Composite Index surged 2.9
percent on better-than-expected December loan growth and money
supply data, as well as comments by Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.
Wen said on the weekend that Beijing would improve market
regulation and protect investors' rights.
The Shanghai Composite dropped almost 33 percent over the
last two years, putting it among the worst performers in Asia.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Will Waterman)