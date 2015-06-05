(Adds crowd funding announcement, market context)
BEIJING, June 5 China is currently amending
rules on margin trading and short selling and will publish them
when "time is ripe," the securities regulator said on Friday.
Zhang Xiaojun, a spokesman for the China Securities
Regulatory Commission, made the comments at a weekly news
conference. He did not elaborate.
Zhang also said that the regulator was considering new rules
for crowd funding.
Beijing has traditionally frowned upon informal forms of
finance such as crowd funding, but is searching for new ways to
boost investment as broad money supply in China, known as M2,
has been growing very slowly in recent months.
Earlier on Friday, major Chinese brokerage CITIC Securities
Co Ltd moved to tighten margin trading rules for the
second time in less than a month.
This offered fresh signs that a government-directed campaign
to reduce leverage in China's red-hot stock market is
accelerating.
Fresh moves to tighten margin financing requirements are
being closely watched because investors have borrowed more than
2 trillion yuan ($322.21 billion) from brokerages to dive into
one of China's biggest stock market bull runs.
On Thursday, small-sized brokerage Golden Sun Securities
suspended margin financing for purchases of shares listed on
Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext .CHINEXTC, triggering panic
selling in early afternoon trading, though the market recovered
the losses later.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI;
Writing by Kazunori Takada and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)