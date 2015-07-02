SHANGHAI, July 3 China's securities market
regulator said it would investigate suspected market
manipulation after a slump of around 20 percent in Chinese
stocks since mid-June.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission had established a
team to probe market manipulation, "especially clues of illegal
manipulation across markets", spokesman Zhang Xiaojun said in
comments on the CSRC's official Weibo microblog late on
Thursday.
Zhang said the regulator would send any cases it finds to
the police for further investigation.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and John Ruwitch)