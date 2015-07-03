(Adds quote, context)
SHANGHAI, July 3 China's securities market
regulator has opened an investigation into suspected market
manipulation after a slump of more than 20 percent in Chinese
stocks since mid-June.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) had set up
a team to look at "clues of illegal manipulation across
markets", spokesman Zhang Xiaojun said in comments on the CSRC's
official Weibo microblog late on Thursday.
"Cases that meet legal standards will be immediately
investigated, seriously cracked down upon according to law, and
those suspected of a crime will be resolutely transferred to the
police for investigation," he said.
The China Daily newspaper said on Friday the CSRC was
probing investors who used stock index futures to short the
market.
On Thursday, Shanghai's benchmark composite index
fell below 4,000 points for the first time since April - a key
support level that analysts had expected Beijing to defend. They
had predicted that more conservative investors would start
closing out leveraged positions if the index fell below 4,000.
Chinese stock markets doubled in value between November and
early June, before the sell-off began on June 12.
Beijing has been struggling since the weekend to find a
policy formula that would restore confidence, such as easing
monetary policy, encouraging more pension funds to invest in
stocks and making some administrative tweaks.
Late on Wednesday, the CSRC relaxed rules on using borrowed
money to speculate on stock markets, letting brokerages set
their own tolerance level on margin calls and allowing the
roll-over of margin lending contracts.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and John Ruwitch; Editing by Mark
Bendeich)