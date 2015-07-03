(Recasts with reduction of IPOs)
BEIJING, July 3 China will reduce the number of
initial public offerings and the amount of capital raised from
the equity markets, the stock regulator said on Friday, as
markets shows little sign of stabilising after dropping by
nearly a third in three weeks.
China Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman Zhang
Xiaojun said 10 IPOs would be launched during the first 10 days
of July, down from more than 20 deals launched at the beginning
of each month so far this year.
Zhang also said the regulator supported long-term investors,
including pension funds, insurers and Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investors (QFII) to enter the stock market to
stabilise prices. The QFII scheme is one of the main channels of
foreign investment in the country's capital market.
China's main stock indexes have fallen nearly 30 percent
since mid-June despite series of government measures to stem the
sell-off.
Zhang also said China Securities Finance Corp, China's
official margin lender for brokerages, would boost its capital
base to 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) from 24 billion yuan and
would further raise money from various channels to expand
business and stabilise markets.
Many analysts suggest high levels of margin borrowing have
exacerbated the falls as investors have been forced to sell
assets to meet margin collateral requirements.
($1 = 6.2041 yuan)
(Reporting by Joe Wu and Nick Heath, and Samuel Shen in
SHANGHAI; Writing by Nathaniel Taplin and Kazunori Takada;
Editing by Will Waterman)