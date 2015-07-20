SHANGHAI, July 20 China's stock watchdog on
Monday reaffirmed regulatory support for the country's equity
market, denying a media report that it was studying a withdrawal
of government funds used to stabilise the market after its
earlier 30 percent plunge.
"Over the next stage, the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) will continue stabilising the market, with
goals of stabilising sentiment and preventing systemic risk,"
spokesman Zhang Xiaojun was quoted as saying in a statement
published by the regulator's official microblog weibo.
China injected hundreds of billion yuan of liquidity into
brokerages and mutual funds to support its equity market after
it slumped 30 percent in three weeks from June 12.
Influential Chinese magazine, Caijing, reported this morning
that the CSRC was now studying channels for the withdrawal of
government funds.
"The report is untrue," Zhang was quoted as saying. "The
related media was irresponsible for making such a major
market-moving report without checks with the supervisory
department."
Caijing also reported this morning that the CSRC was not
currently considering setting up a market stabilisation fund, as
some other media had previously speculated.
CSRC's statement did not mention this report.
Caijing, however, deleted bothts reports after the CSRC
statement. The magazine was not immediately available for
comments.
Caijing's reports prompted China's blue-chip CSI300 index
to reverse an earlier 1.7-percent gain in the morning
to drop by nearly 1 percent by midday.
($1 = 6.2 Yuan)
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)