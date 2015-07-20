SHANGHAI, July 20 China's stock watchdog on Monday reaffirmed regulatory support for the country's equity market, denying a media report that it was studying a withdrawal of government funds used to stabilise the market after its earlier 30 percent plunge.

"Over the next stage, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will continue stabilising the market, with goals of stabilising sentiment and preventing systemic risk," spokesman Zhang Xiaojun was quoted as saying in a statement published by the regulator's official microblog weibo.

China injected hundreds of billion yuan of liquidity into brokerages and mutual funds to support its equity market after it slumped 30 percent in three weeks from June 12.

Influential Chinese magazine, Caijing, reported this morning that the CSRC was now studying channels for the withdrawal of government funds.

"The report is untrue," Zhang was quoted as saying. "The related media was irresponsible for making such a major market-moving report without checks with the supervisory department."

Caijing also reported this morning that the CSRC was not currently considering setting up a market stabilisation fund, as some other media had previously speculated.

CSRC's statement did not mention this report.

Caijing, however, deleted bothts reports after the CSRC statement. The magazine was not immediately available for comments.

Caijing's reports prompted China's blue-chip CSI300 index to reverse an earlier 1.7-percent gain in the morning to drop by nearly 1 percent by midday. ($1 = 6.2 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)