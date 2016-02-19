(Adds no comment by CSRC, background)
Feb 19 The chairman of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Xiao Gang, is stepping down, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing Chinese officials with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Xiao will be replaced by Liu Shiyu, current chairman of the
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank)
and a former deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, the
central bank, the WSJ reported on Friday.
An announcement on the change is expected "within days", the
newspaper reported on its website, citing the officials. It did
not give further details.
The CSRC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
AgBank could not immediately be reached for comment.
Xiao and the CSRC have come under scrutiny for policy moves
in the past year as the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets
experienced a steep rise until mid-June of last year, and then a
sharp fall.
Reuters reported in January that Xiao, 57, had offered to
resign following the sudden withdrawal of a "circuit-breaker"
mechanism launched at the start of this year.
That mechanism had been intended to limit any market
sell-off, but many investors blamed it for contributing to a
series of falls in the first days of trading this year, which
contributed to global market jitters.
It was unclear whether the central government had accepted
Xiao's offer to resign, Reuters said in the January report. The
CSRC said at the time that the report did not conform to the
facts.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Jason Subler and Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing
by Neil Fullick)