SHANGHAI Jan 29 China's stock regulator will
inspect the stock margin trading business of 46 companies as
part of what it called normal supervision, the official Xinhua
news agency reported late on Wednesday.
Three sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Chinese
regulators would launch a fresh investigation into stock margin
trading, and banks have been told to tighten lending supervision
to avoid loans being funnelled into stock markets.
"The inspection belongs to normal regular supervision and
should not be over-interpreted," the China Securities Regulatory
Commission told Xinhua.
