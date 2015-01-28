Shawbrook's independent directors tell shareholders to reject buyout bid
LONDON, May 2 British bank Shawbrook Group's independent directors said on Tuesday that they could not recommend a buyout bid from a consortium of private equity firms.
LONDON, May 2 British bank Shawbrook Group's independent directors said on Tuesday that they could not recommend a buyout bid from a consortium of private equity firms.
LONDON, May 2 British housebuilder Bovis , which was subject to two failed buyout bids earlier this year, said it would take a 2.8 million-pound hit from the talks and a review conducted in February after the firm warned on profits.