* Stock regulator to inspect 46 firms on margin
trading-Xinhua
* Says part of routine checks, should not be "over
interpreted"
* Could pose risk to broader banking system/economy
* CSI300 -1.0 pct, SSEC -1.2 pct, HSI -1.2 pct
(Adds graphic on surge in Shanghai margin trading)
By Kazunori Takada and Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 29 China's stock regulator is
launching a fresh probe into brokerages which are lending money
to investors to speculate on stocks, amid concerns that the
country's share markets are becoming over-leveraged and
vulnerable to a crash which could strain the banking system.
The regulator will inspect the stock margin trading business
of 46 companies, the official Xinhua news agency said.
Sources had told Reuters on Wednesday that regulators were
renewing their investigations into margin trading, which hit
record highs this week as more investors pile into the sizzling
rally.
In addition, banks have been ordered to tighten lending
supervision to avoid loans being funnelled into stock markets.
Chinese banks' bad debt ratios are already at five-year highs
and a sudden correction in the stock market could exposure them
to significant additional risks.
"The inspection belongs to normal regular supervision and
should not be over-interpreted," Xinhua said late on Wednesday,
quoting the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
China stocks fell as much as 2 percent at one point in
morning trade, but the drop was relatively mild compared to the
near 8 percent plunge they suffered on Jan.19 after the CSRC
punished three top brokerages for illegal conduct in their
margin trading business.
By midday, the CSI300 index of top Chinese companies
was down 1.0 percent at 3,490.7 points while the
Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.2 percent at 3,267.8
points.
"The news of resuming investigation into stock margin
trading will only bring limited impact to the market," said Liu
Jingde, analyst at Cinda Securities in Beijing.
"The fundamentals have not changed. Brokerages are about to
report earnings and most of them had very good performances last
year."
The Hong Kong market tracked the mainland lower, with the
Hang Seng index dropping 1.2 percent to 24,569.2 and the
China Enterprises Index losing 2.3 percent.
After the mid-January crackdown, regulators followed up by
reassuring the market that they were not trying to suppress the
rally, which has been one of the few bright spots in Chinese
capital markets, but seeking to manage risks.
Still, market watchers such as credit agency Moody's said
the earlier penalties illustrate widespread weaknesses in the
brokerages' risk management processes and internal controls.
"As we should assume that brokers have borrowed money from
other financial institutions to lend on margin, systemic risk is
certainly rising," said Oliver Barron, head of China research at
NSBO in Beijing.
"If the market were to move sharply lower, some smaller
brokers could easily default on obligations to other financial
institutions. But just as happened in 2014 when large amounts of
trust products were coming due, the central bank will likely
step in and provide liquidity before any major problems emerge."
Chinese stocks have surged by around 40 percent since
November, raising some concern that the rally is out of step
with a marked slowdown in the world's second-largest economy
which is depressing sales and profits.
The tide of money into stocks -- much of it borrowed --
follows a recent cut in interest rates and a weak property
market, which is traditionally a strong investment destination
for household savings.
The outstanding value of margin loans used to purchase
shares has hit record highs for the past three days, reaching
780 billion yuan ($124.5 billion) on Wednesday.
(To see a graphic on the sharp rise in margin trading, click
link.reuters.com/zew83w )
The CSRC punished three of the nation's largest brokerages
this month for illegal conduct in their margin trading
businesses. At the same time, banking regulators moved to curb
abuse of short-term forms of credit in the interbank market that
were seen as being used for stock market speculation.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Shanghai newsroom;
Editing by Mark Bendeich & Kim Coghill)