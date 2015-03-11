BEIJING, March 11 Shares in five Chinese
state-owned firms rose by their daily limit last week ahead of
the companies filing potentially market-moving news, raising
questions over whether Beijing's plans to restructure the state
sector are reaching some investors ahead of them being made
public.
Securities regulators have struggled for years to restore
the reputation of China's stock market as a place for retail
investors to safely park their savings. But the multi-tiered
bureaucracy and heavy regulation have proved tough to manage.
Companies need to cultivate political contacts within the
bureaucracy to gain approval to list or restructure, and that
chain of communication can be vulnerable to leaks.
Shares in top trainmakers China CNR Corp and CSR
Corp both rose by 10 percent - the maximum allowed
per trading day - on March 5, hours before the companies
announced that their merger into an entity with combined revenue
of around $32 billion had been approved by the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).
Similarly, shares in state-controlled Shenyang Machine Tool
Co rose by a tenth for two consecutive days ahead of
its March 3 trade suspension announcement. And local
government-owned Shanghai Bailian Group Incorporated Co
and Beijing Shunxin Agricultural Co Ltd
shares both rose by the daily limit ahead of trade suspension
filings.
"Very often domestic stock markets move ahead of formal
disclosure," said a market analyst who asked not to be named
because of the sensitivity of the matter. "Obviously asymmetric
information exists."
Beijing Shunxin said there was definitely no leak of
information ahead of its public announcement. Shenyang Machine
Tool declined to comment. Shanghai Bailian couldn't be reached
for comment.
SASAC, the ministry-level body that directly oversees 112
central government industrial and services conglomerates,
couldn't be reached for comment in Beijing or Shenyang. In
Shanghai, SASAC declined to immediately comment.
Asked if insiders may have traded shares ahead of the rail
merger announcement, Zhang Xiaojun, spokesman for the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said the regulator is
paying close attention to the matter.
"The CSRC has always taken a hard-line attitude toward
insider trading and widely reported market manipulation," Zhang
told reporters late last week.
NO PRIOR KNOWLEDGE
In January, CNR and CSR denied media allegations of insider
trading, saying senior executives who traded shares ahead of the
merger announcement had no prior knowledge of the
reorganisation.
The CSRC has said it will investigate China's largest
brokerages and fund managers, including China Asset Management
Co Ltd and HFT Investment Management Co Ltd, for alleged
regulatory violations, as part of the regulator's intensifying
crackdown on insider trading.
"When the government implements top-bottom strategies, the
central level, including agencies such as the National
Development and Reform Commission, will know first. Then
companies will be notified and reach out to securities firms,"
said Liu Jingde, a markets analyst at Cinda Securities.
"Restructuring plans will be reported to the CSRC, the SASAC
and other government bodies. The information should be kept in
confidence, but sometimes that can't be controlled."
As Beijing rolls out ambitious reforms to its massive state
sector, and sells part of those firms to private investors, a
key measure will focus on controlling company insiders.
The ruling Communist Party's top graft-buster has targeted
executives at state-controlled conglomerates for inspection as
part of President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption
drive. China's Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection sanctioned more than 70 senior officials at state
firms last year, the official Xinhua News Agency said last
month.
($1 = 6.2612 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney;
Editing by Matthew Miller and Ian Geoghegan)