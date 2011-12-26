SHANGHAI Dec 26 China has arrested former
executives at two brokerages on charges of insider trading, the
securities watchdog said, as part of a crackdown on market
malpractice that the new head of the agency has said will be one
of his top priorities.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) detailed
on its website four cases of market manipulation and insider
trading that it has investigated, including two that led to the
arrests of former executives at Southwest Securities Co Ltd
and Northeast Securities Co Ltd.
The cases are the latest in an increasingly high-profile
campaign by CSRC chief Guo Shuqing to stamp out rampant
wrongdoing in the country's stock market, which has languished
despite the country's nearly double-digit economic growth.
In one case, Qin Xuan, a Northeast Securities manager who
advised on the restructuring of a Shenzhen-listed pharmaceutical
firm, used the information he obtained in that process to trade
the company's stock, and also leaked the information to a
friend.
In another case, Ji Minbo, former vice president at
Southwest Securities, gained 20 million yuan ($3.2 million) by
using information that was not publicly disclosed to trade more
than 40 stocks from 2009 to 2011, the CSRC said.
"No matter how concealed illegal practices are, inside
traders will eventually be punished by law," the CSRC said in
the statement that detailed Qin's case.
The other two cases on which the agency published details
involved securities consultants using commentators, research
reports and media to talk up stocks they own before selling the
securities to make a profit.
China has been stepping up its crackdown against illegal
trading activities and tightening supervision against fund
managers, brokerages, consultants and executives of listed
companies in a bid to build confidence in a stock market where
illegal trading activities have been rampant.
In August, former stock analyst Wang Jianzhong was sentenced
to seven years in prison and fined 125 million yuan, on top of
having illicit earnings of the same amount confiscated, becoming
China's first convicted stock market manipulator.
Guo, the former China Construction Bank chairman who became
CSRC chief in late October, said in a speech in early December
that the regulator would adamantly crack down on accounting
fraud, insider trading and other illegal activities.
Earlier this month, the agency exposed the country's
biggest-ever case of stock market manipulation that involved an
investment company, Guangdong Zhonghengxin, orchestrating
"pump-and-dump" schemes related to 552 stocks, out of which it
made 426 million yuan.
The CSRC has also recently published rules that would
require listed companies to keep records on anyone who may have
access to price-sensitive information.
($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan)
