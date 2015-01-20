(Adds statement by HK exchange chief)
By Pete Sweeney and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONGKONG Jan 20 Foreign investors
eager to tap into the next generation of Chinese firms should
soon be able to directly trade stocks in Shenzhen, but the high
valuations and extreme volatility of the country's
second-largest exchange may limit early inflows.
The debut in November of the landmark Stock Connect trading
platform between Hong Kong and Shanghai, although marred by
technical problems and tepid volume, has been hailed by foreign
funds as a positive step forward in the opening-up of China's
capital account.
Officials at the China Securities Regulatory Commission have
said creating an investment channel into fast-growing Shenzhen,
which hosts China's version of the U.S. Nasdaq and ranks in the
top 10 exchanges globally by market capitalisation, is the next
move, and Hong Kong stock exchange chief Charles Li said on
Tuesday he expected a Hong Kong-Shenzhen leg to launch this
year.
"Investors would love to see Shenzhen come online," said
Nick Ronalds, head of equities at the Asia Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association. "Shenzhen is home to smaller,
newer, more exciting companies."
Industry insiders expect an announcement to that effect in
the first half, although sources at the Shenzhen stock exchange
say nothing has been formally approved.
They say Beijing policymakers are rushing to get the new
connection in place as quickly as possible to boost the chances
of having Chinese shares included in the MSCI emerging market
index, the main benchmark for emerging market stocks.
If China were to be included following the MSCI biannual
index review due in June, billions of foreign dollars would
flow into Chinese stocks from fund managers who model their
portfolios on the benchmark.
REFORM TEST BED
Shenzhen, a metropolis of 14 million within commuting
distance of Hong Kong, is best known for being at the centre of
Deng Xiaoping's 1980s experiment with capitalism.
Since then, the port city - a centre of the salt trade in
imperial China - has positioned itself at the bleeding edge of
financial market reform, culminating in 2009 with the launch of
the ChiNext growth board for high-growth companies.
The index, which boasts industrial robotics champion Siasun
, movie studio Huayi Brothers and a host
of dynamic biotechnology, aviation and software companies, has
outperformed the Shanghai Composite Index in 11 out of
18 quarters since 2010.
That could attract foreign funds wary of investing in the
state-owned financial giants that dominate larger rival
Shanghai, said Ding Yuan, an accounting professor at China
Europe International Business School in Shanghai who also runs a
hedge fund.
Shanghai stocks, which surged more than 40 percent in the
last quarter of 2014, tumbled nearly 8 percent on Monday as
financial shares took a beating after regulators tightened rules
on trading with borrowed cash. The ChiNext fell 0.5 percent,
while the broader Shenzhen market dipped more than 3 percent.
TREACHEROUS
Despite its attractions, the Shenzhen stock market, home to
some of the most speculative Chinese investors, is not for the
faint-hearted.
For one thing, the smaller size of most of the companies
makes them intrinsically more volatile on a price basis than big
blue chips - one reason domestic speculators prefer them.
This volatility is aggravated by constant rumour-mongering
and "leaks" intended to manipulate the market, despite repeated
crackdowns by regulators.
Chinext's average intraday price volatility was almost twice
that of the NASDAQ Composite Index in the fourth
quarter.
There are also bigger challenges with corporate governance
in Shenzhen, said Professor Ding, because, while Shanghai's
stable of blue chip SOEs may be "boring", their largest
stakeholder is the central government.
"The probability of extreme wrongdoing (in state-owned
firms) is lower as well, compared with Shenzhen," he said.
The Shenzhen exchange does still features many "old economy"
heavyweights, including China's biggest real estate developer
Vanke, Ping An Bank, telecommunications
giant ZTE and a slew of smaller manufacturing
players in sectors such as textiles and chemicals.
Beijing could restrict foreign investment to those blue
chips in the first phase - as it did in Shanghai - which would
reduce the governance risk for foreign investors but also lock
them out of the high-growth firms they are most interested in.
Finally, there is the simple question of how much foreigners
will be willing to pay for these growth companies, some of which
are dramatically overpriced compared with their peers.
The average price-to-earnings ratio for the Shanghai
Composite Index stood at 14.55 at the end of last week, compared
with an average PE of 21.35 for NASDAQ and 31.38 for Shenzhen's
all-share index. ChiNext's PE was a staggering 59.85.
"It's a very exciting opportunity, but investors will be
torn," said Francis Cheung, head of China-HK strategy at broker
CLSA in Hong Kong.
($1 = 6.1957 Chinese yuan)
