* 1,500 listed China companies suspended stocks during crash
* Investors say many gave spurious or unnecessary reasons
for halt
* Investors were trapped in halted stocks as markets fell
* Could scupper China's goal of inclusion in key indexes
HONG KONG, July 17 Foreign investors have called
on Chinese regulators to review the mechanism that allowed more
than half its listed companies to halt trading in their shares
during the recent market crash, trapping investors as prices
tumbled.
As China's stock markets dropped 30 percent in less than a
month, around 1,500 companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen
suspended their stocks, many citing reasons that would not
typically require a trading halt or were not borne out by their
subsequent actions.
As markets stabilised, more than half the suspended
companies resumed trading.
The suspensions reduced liquidity in stock portfolios and
exchange-traded funds, forcing some to suspend redemptions and
making it difficult for banks to value derivatives based on
mainland shares, known as "A" shares.
"We hope that after each and every situation like this,
people do go over the rules and make improvements to make the
market as investible as possible," said Rodney Comegys, head of
investments Asia Pacific at Vanguard.
Investors said a review of suspension rules was key if China
hopes to be included in index compiler MSCI's key
Emerging Markets Index, which could bring in big flows of cash
from foreign institutions.
"One of the issues (MSCI) may look closely at is shares
suspension," said Jack Lee, head of China A-shares research at
global investment firm Schroders in Hong Kong.
"This incident shows there is room for improving the share
suspension mechanism," he said, noting that these were voluntary
actions by listed companies.
MSCI declined to comment.
FTSE Russell, another index compiler, will look at share
suspensions as part of its A share review, said an individual
familiar with its thinking.
Rules published on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchange
websites outline a range of circumstances in which companies
should request share suspensions, none of which include a
market-wide sell-off. However, the rules afford exchange
officers a high degree of discretion to grant suspensions, said
one analyst.
A Reuters analysis of 100 companies shows nearly
three-quarters requested a trading halt due to "significant
matters" such as deals or asset restructurings, though 30
resumed trading without completing a transaction.
The rest cited the creation of employee stock ownership
plans (ESOP) or management incentive schemes, an event that does
not explicitly require a suspension under China's exchange
rules, or in markets such as Hong Kong or London. Half failed to
complete the plan.
"Many companies aggressively pursued suspensions under the
guise of supposedly establishing ESOP plans and other
ownership-related matters, to avoid their share price from
plunging," said one Shanghai analyst.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and
China Securities Regulatory Commission did not respond to
requests for comment.
Anthony Wong, A-shares portfolio manager at Allianz Global
Investors, said inadequate compliance with existing rules was
the real problem.
"The CSRC already has rules and regulations in place to
govern stock suspensions. It would be ideal if the rules and
regulations are strictly adhered to," he said.
