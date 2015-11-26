(Adds analyst comments)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI Nov 26 China's securities regulator has urged domestic brokerages to
cease financing clients' stocks purchases through swaps and other over-the-counter contracts,
two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters, its latest move to reduce leveraged financing
risk in the country's stock markets.
The China Securities Regulator Commission is mainly targeting the total return swap
business, agreements that in effect allow investors to obtain leverage from brokerages to bet on
both listed and unlisted equities, said one source.
According to the CSRC's window guidance, brokerages must cease such swap businesses and must
not extend business on existing arrangements.
CSRC had wanted to suspend the business during the summer market rout but did not do so due
to lobbying from brokerages, which wanted to preserve a lucrative line of business, the source
said.
The CSRC did not respond to calls requesting comment.
"This move is aimed at further regulating financing activities and controlling leverage,"
said Liao Qun, China chief economist at Citic Bank International.
"High leverage and over-the-counter financing is one of the factors that has led to the
stock market turmoil this year."
The OTC swap business has been growing rapidly over the past two years, with an accumulative
458.2 billion yuan ($71.71 billion) worth of transactions conducted during the first 10 months
of this year, according to the China securities industry association. Outstanding business stood
at 121.7 billion yuan ($19.05 billion).
"Margin loans may decrease by 100 or 200 billion yuan in the next few days after this
measure," said Liu Jingde, an analyst at Cinda Securities in Beijing.
"The authorities are obviously controlling the ratio of margin trading. You can borrow
money, but at a low ratio, otherwise it may become a high-risk market like the futures market,
which was unacceptable to the authorities."
Earlier in November, China doubled stock margin finance collateral requirements to 100
percent of the amount borrowed to reduce systemic risk in its markets.
While the most recent crackdown signals concerns about leverage, it also highlights
confidence by regulators that they can tighten leveraged trading without setting off another
market crash, as happened repeatedly earlier in the year.
The benchmark CSI300 index has been on a steady recovery in recent months, rising
25 percent since a nadir hit in late August, and that recovery has been sustained even in the
face of moves to raise margin ratios and otherwise clamp down on riskier forms of trade.
($1 = 6.3895 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting Zhang Xiaochong in BEIJING and Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Sam
Holmes)