By Ross Kerber and Tariro Mzezewa
| BOSTON/NEW YORK
BOSTON/NEW YORK Aug 31 U.S. fund managers want
less involvement from officials in China in the country's
volatile stock markets, even if it means their portfolios take
hits in the short run.
China's government has taken aggressive actions to stabilize
the country's plummeting stock markets, imposing limits on the
sale of shares and channeling pension money into equities.
U.S.-based fund managers worry the steps are counterproductive
because they distort prices and hold back growth.
Chinese authorities also have begun investigations into the
stock market fluctuations, further jangling investor's nerves.
The head of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc's China
business has been taken into custody to help authorities in a
probe into recent market volatility, Bloomberg reported on
Monday, and a local financial reporter confessed on national TV
to spreading false information that caused "panic and disorder."
Less intervention would create "a real marketplace" that
would be better for long-term valuations, said Gary Greenberg,
lead portfolio manager for the Calvert Emerging Markets Equity
Fund.
"A fake marketplace generates distrust, and with distrust,
lower valuations," he said.
Such skeptical views were typical among nearly a dozen
executives contacted by Reuters who oversee U.S. emerging market
funds, including the largest, the $32 billion Oppenheimer
Developing Markets fund.
OppenheimerFunds Chief Investment Officer Krishna Memani
said intervention by policymakers "scares investors worldwide as
it signals that things are far worse than they really are."
The managers' opinions show the balancing act Chinese
officials face as they try to reassure domestic investors while
moving to open their economy. At the end of July, foreign
investors held only about 1 percent of the $7.8 trillion total
valuation of all stocks traded in China, estimated Zhiwu Chen,
finance professor at the Yale School of Management.
The Shanghai Composite Index is down 38 percent from
its June peak, prompting both the interventions and questions
about regulators' expertise.
Some managers, including BlackRock Inc senior
investment strategist Gerardo Rodriguez, sounded more tolerant
of China's policies.
"Eventually all the actions taken now can lead to a
free-floating market," Rodriguez said.
The doubts also do not seem to have translated into an
exodus of money.
But the fund executives overall wanted a more
market-oriented approach.
"The government's intervention in the equity markets hurt
their credibility," said T. Rowe Price Group Inc
portfolio specialist Chuck Knudsen. "In our eyes, at least."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Tariro Mzezewa in New
York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)