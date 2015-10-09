SHANGHAI Oct 9 Some are in it purely for the
money. Others just want a few extra yuan to buy a meal. And then
there are also those who trade for fun or to spend time among
friends.
Millions of mom-and-pop investors - from pensioners, to
security guards, to students - dominate China's stock markets,
conducting about 80 percent of all transactions. But this year
they have experienced one of the most tumultuous periods in the
country's financial history.
China's stock markets first soared - more than doubling in
the six months to May - only to crash. Since June, prices have
fallen about 40 percent on concerns that growth in the world's
second-biggest economy is slowing down faster than previously
thought.
"Trading stocks is my biggest hobby," says 90-year-old Wang
Cunchun, who only started to invest in equities after he retired
from a stationary store in Shanghai.
He joins other retirees in one of the many brokerage houses
dotted around China where people gather not just to trade stocks
but to enjoy the company of fellow investors and, on hot days,
take advantage of the air conditioning.
"There are many old neighbours coming to the brokerage
house," he said. "I don't know how to use computers so my
neighbours actually help me sell and buy."
Trading stocks is also a hobby for 16-year-old high school
student Qian Yujie. But in contrast to Wang, he places his
orders from a desktop computer at his home in Shanghai.
He began trading at the age of 13 when his father gave him
2,000 yuan ($320) to learn about stock investing. He fits
trading into his schedule when he has a day off school.
"I like maths and want to study finance in college and I
think it's very helpful for job hunting," Qian said.
While some retail investors say they want to make their
fortune on China's stock markets, electrician Gao Haibao, 55,
has a more modest approach by aiming to make about 10 yuan
everyday, or $1.50.
"I make money to buy a meal everyday," he says. "I'm happy
with it. I'm making money."
And Du Mingpeng, 50, a security guard at a jewellery store,
hopes to profit from his investments to give money to his son
who is getting married.
Many of the retail investors use an informal network to help
decide which stocks to buy and sell. At the weekends in
Shanghai, hundreds gather at what is locally known as the
"street stock salon" near the city's landmark People's Square to
exchange tips and information and listen to long-term investors
talk about their experiences.
Wu Lin'an sells his analysis of the stock market at the
"street stock salon" and believes the ruling Communist Party,
headed by President Xi Jinping, will save the stock market and
make people rich.
"Chairman Mao led us through liberation," he said, referring
to the founding of modern China. "Deng Xiaoping led us to the
road of happiness, Xi Jinping led us to the road of enjoyment."
