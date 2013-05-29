HONG KONG May 29 Shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd fell more than 5 percent when the stock resumed trading on Wednesday after China's No.2 construction equipment maker denied claims of false sales.

The shares fell to HK$7.46, their lowest since April 16, compared with a 0.5 percent fall on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

On Tuesday, Zoomlion Heavy Industry rejected a media report that said it had provided false sales data, the third time it has had to respond to such allegations this year. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)