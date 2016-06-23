BEIJING, June 23 A tornado and hail storms
killed at least 51 people on Thursday in the eastern Chinese
province of Jiangsu, state media said.
The storms brought down power lines and houses, Xinhua news
agency said.
"Downpours, hail storms and a tornado battered parts of
Yancheng city ... causing many houses to topple," it said.
Pictures posted by media online showed injured people lying
amid overturned houses and cars, split tree trunks and broken
power lines.
Severe floods in southern China killed at least 22 people
and left 20 missing earlier this week.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Nick Macfie)