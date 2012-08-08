SHANGHAI Aug 8 Typhoon Haikui struck China on
Wednesday, packing winds of up to 110 km per hour (68 mph),
prompting officials to evacuate nearly 2 million people and
grounding hundreds of flights to and from Shanghai and other
cities.
More than 1.5 million people in the eastern province of
Zhejiang and 252,000 residents of outlying parts of Shanghai
were evacuated after Haikui landed early in the morning, causing
flooding and stranding hundreds of people, the official Xinhua
news agency reported.
More than 500 domestic and international flights to and from
Shanghai's two airports, Hongqiao and Pudong, have been
cancelled as of 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT), the Shanghai Airport
Authority said on its microblogging account.
China's top three carriers - Air China ,
China Eastern Airlines and China Southern
Airlines Co Ltd - have also cancelled all
flights to and from Hangzhou and Ningbo, both south of Shanghai,
until noon, they said.
No ships had been allowed in or out of Shanghai's ports, the
world's busiest by container volume, since Tuesday night, an
official at the Shanghai Water Authority said.
Another key port in Ningbo, in Zhejiang province, has also
been shut.
Some trains to and from Shanghai, the country's commercial
hub, have also been cancelled. The city's financial markets
remained open, however.
By late evening, the centre of the typhoon is expected to
have moved northwest although wet and windy conditions are
likely to persist, according to Tropical Risk Storm's website www.tropicalstormrisk.com/.
Haikui forced nearly 270,000 people in the Philippines to
flee their homes, prompting authorities to close schools,
financial markets and offices.
