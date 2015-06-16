HONG KONG, June 16 Hundreds of workers are on
strike at a factory in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen
that supplies Japan's Fast Retailing, owner of the
Uniqlo clothing brand, a Hong Kong-based labour rights group
said on Tuesday.
Alexandra Chan, project officer of Students and Scholars
Against Corporate Misbehavior (SACOM), told Reuters about 900
workers are on strike over plans for the factory to relocate.
The workers are also demanding that some employees who have
already been dismissed be re-hired, she added.
A spokeswoman for Fast Retailing in Japan told Reuters the
company is checking the status of operations at the Shenzhen
factory.
