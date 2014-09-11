SHANGHAI, Sept 11 About 16,000 workers at two
subsidiaries of Taiwanese touch-screen maker Wintek Corp
went on strike over holiday benefits this week in
southern China in one of the biggest work stoppages this year,
the Xinhua news agency reported.
A Wintek executive said the strikes started on Tuesday at
subsidiary Dongguan Masstop Liquid Crystal Display Co Ltd and
spread on Wednesday to Wintek (China) Technology Ltd. Each
factory employs about 8,000 workers, said the executive who
declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak on
behalf of the company.
The strikes ended on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively,
and the company did not expect production to be affected, the
executive added. He did not say how many workers had
participated.
Wintek is a long-time supplier to Apple Inc, but it
was not immediately clear who the factories' main customers
were. A Wintek Corp facility in the eastern city of Suzhou, near
Shanghai, is on the iPhone and iPad maker's list of 2014
suppliers, but not the factories in Dongguan.
An Apple spokesman in California said the company generally
did not comment on supplier relationships beyond the list.
China has seen a surge in the number of strikes at its
factories in recent years as the economy slowed and a worsening
labor shortage has shifted the balance of power in labor
relations. Smartphones and social media have also helped workers
become more aware than ever of the changing environment.
The largest strike in decades took place in April when about
40,000 workers halted production at a shoe factory complex in
Dongguan that supplies Nike Inc, Adidas AG
and other major sneaker brands. Those workers were unhappy about
insufficient social insurance payments.
Workers involved in the Wintek strike told Xinhua that
recruitment advertisements had offered cash bonuses equal to
half of their monthly base salary on three holidays: the Dragon
Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival and Spring Festival.
A worker surnamed Zhang told Xinhua they were only given 100
yuan, a piece of chicken and a banana for Mid-Autumn Festival,
which was on Monday. Last year each staff member received 700
yuan ($114.17) in cash and a box of traditional mooncakes.
The workers returned to work after officials explained that
the downgraded holiday benefits were a reflection of the
company's relatively weak performance so far this year, the
Wintek official said. Wintek incurred a loss in the first half.
($1 = 6.1310 yuan)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by J.R. Wu in
Taiwan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)