HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong-based garment
manufacturer Lever Style Inc, a supplier to Fast Retailing
, confirmed on Wednesday one of its plants across the
border in the Chinese city of Shenzhen had been hit by a strike
and it was in talks to try to resolve the issue.
The company said the strike was caused by its decision to
relocate workers to another factory five km away in the same
district with the first phase announced in early April 2015.
"Lever Style continues to hold discussions with the workers
who remain at the now idle factory," it said in a statement.
Labour rights groups said on Tuesday hundreds of workers
were on strike.
In a separate statement, Fast Retailing said it had
requested Lever Style management to hold talks with the workers
to reach a peaceful resolution.
Fast Retailing said it would "re-assess the relationship
with the supplier" if the situation was not promptly resolved.
"The decision to relocate ... met all local and national
government legal requirements," Lever Style said, adding 500
workers had been relocated with no one being dismissed and no
change to pay or benefits.
Lever Style, which supplies garments to several leading
global brands including Armani Exchange and Calvin Klein, said
its other facilities in China were operating as normal.
Major manufacturers have been moving some of their
production away from southern China inland or to other Asian
countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia as labour and production
costs in China rise.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Nick Macfie)