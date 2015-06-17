HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong-based garment manufacturer Lever Style Inc, a supplier to Fast Retailing , confirmed on Wednesday one of its plants across the border in the Chinese city of Shenzhen had been hit by a strike and it was in talks to try to resolve the issue.

The company said the strike was caused by its decision to relocate workers to another factory five km away in the same district with the first phase announced in early April 2015.

"Lever Style continues to hold discussions with the workers who remain at the now idle factory," it said in a statement.

Labour rights groups said on Tuesday hundreds of workers were on strike.

In a separate statement, Fast Retailing said it had requested Lever Style management to hold talks with the workers to reach a peaceful resolution.

Fast Retailing said it would "re-assess the relationship with the supplier" if the situation was not promptly resolved.

"The decision to relocate ... met all local and national government legal requirements," Lever Style said, adding 500 workers had been relocated with no one being dismissed and no change to pay or benefits.

Lever Style, which supplies garments to several leading global brands including Armani Exchange and Calvin Klein, said its other facilities in China were operating as normal.

Major manufacturers have been moving some of their production away from southern China inland or to other Asian countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia as labour and production costs in China rise. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Nick Macfie)