SHANGHAI, March 11 About 5,000 workers have gone
on strike at a shoe manufacturer in southern China over
benefits, two activists and a worker said, marking one of the
biggest work-stoppages in the country in months.
The company that owns the factory, Stella International
Holdings Ltd, lists Guess? Inc, Michael Kors
Holding Ltd, Prada SpA and Burberry Group PLC
among its customers.
China's slowing economy, rising costs and the spread of
social media have driven an increase in strikes. Last year, the
number of strikes more than doubled to 1,378 from 656 the year
before, according to China Labour Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based
advocacy group.
The strike at Stella's Xing Ang factory in the city of
Dongguan started on Sunday with workers unhappy about not
receiving housing assistance, said Liu Zai, who added she had
not received the funds in eight years at the factory.
"We want an explanation. Why haven't they paid this for so
many years?" she said by telephone.
Liu and two activists said all of the factory's workers,
about 5,000 people, were on strike. On Wednesday, most were
forced to return to their workplace but were still refusing to
work, Liu said.
A spokeswoman for Stella International said only "a few
hundred" workers had gone on strike, not 5,000.
"Discussions are still ongoing, but as of this morning
almost all workers have returned to work," the spokeswoman wrote
in an email. She said she could not comment on production or
customer orders because Stella International was under blackout
ahead of its annual results announcement next week.
There was no immediate comment from Guess, Burberry or
Prada. Calls to Michael Kors went unanswered.
The strike comes as China's parliament, the National
People's Congress, holds its annual session in Beijing. Premier
Li Keqiang told the congress last week the government would
"improve the mechanisms for supervising the handling of labor
issues and disputes, and ensure the law fully functions as the
protector of the rights and interests of anyone in employment".
April last year saw China's biggest strike in decades, when
about 40,000 employees of Adidas and Nike supplier Yue Yuen went
on strike to demand social insurance payments.
In 2004, the Xing Ang factory and another run by Stella
International in Dongguan saw thousands of workers strike over
low wages, long hours and poor quality food, China Labour Watch
reported. Several were arrested.
