(Recasts with strike ending)
SHANGHAI, March 11 Employees at a shoe factory
in southern China that lists international fashion houses among
its customers returned to work on Wednesday after going on
strike this week over benefits, the company and a labour
activist said.
The strike at Stella International Holdings Ltd's
Xing Ang factory in the city of Dongguan started on Sunday with
workers concerned about government housing fund contributions
and payouts.
The strike involved 5,000 to 6,000 people, according to
activists and a worker, making it one of China's biggest strikes
at a factory since April last year when about 40,000 employees
of Adidas and Nike supplier Yue Yuen went on
strike to demand social insurance payments.
A spokeswoman for Stella International said only "a few
hundred" workers had gone on strike.
"Discussions are still ongoing, but as of this morning
almost all workers have returned to work," the spokeswoman said.
The website of Stella International lists Guess? Inc
, Michael Kors Holding Ltd, Prada SpA
and Burberry Group Plc among its customers.
A Burberry spokeswoman said the company stopped producing
at the factory in 2013. There was no immediate comment from
Guess or Prada. Calls to Michael Kors went unanswered.
China's slowing economy, rising costs and the spread of
social media have driven an increase in strikes. Last year, the
number of strikes more than doubled to 1,378 from 656 the year
before, according to China Labour Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based
advocacy group.
Zhang Zhiru, a labour activist, said workers went back to
their jobs on Wednesday after coming under pressure from local
authorities following promises from the factory to address their
problems.
Earlier, worker Liu Zai said by telephone that workers had
returned to their posts under pressure but were not working.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch and Alexandra Harney; Editing by
Stephen Coates and Susan Thomas)