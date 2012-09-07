SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Chinese regulators gave the green light to 30 infrastructure investment projects, adding to 25 rail projects approved earlier in the week, the official China Securities Journal reported on Friday, as China accelerates infrastructure spending to energise the slowing economy.

The report estimated that the total amount of investment projects approved this week now stands above 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion).

Domestic stock markets, railway-sector shares in particular, rebounded on Thursday after reports of the first tranche of approvals.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has approved 13 new highway projects, 10 municipal infrastructure projects and seven port and airport runway projects, the report said.

Ting Lu, economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, said that the projects will likely need to be funded by new loans or bond issues.

He added that while the projects are positive for the economy, they are unlikely to have an impact in the third quarter. ($1 = 6.3428 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)