(Corrects date of kidnapping to April 2014, not April 2013)
SHANGHAI May 2 Two Chinese engineers kidnapped
in Sudan have been released, the official Xinhua media service
said on Friday, citing a source at the Chinese embassy in
Khartoum.
The engineers had been held by the Darfur Justice and
Equality Movement, an armed group opposed to the Sudanese
central government.
"The two Chinese engineers were released due to efforts made
by the Sudanese government and the Chinese embassy in Khartoum,"
Xinhua quoted the unnamed source as saying.
Chinese media reported that the Darfur group had attacked
the Kunar oil field, operated by the Sudanese Greater Nile
Petroleum Operating Company in the West Kordofan State, on April
18, abducting three engineers, two of them Chinese and one
Sudanese.
Chinese workers in Sudan have been repeatedly abducted by
Sudanese resistance groups, embarrassing the Khartoum
government, which has been engaged in a long-running struggle
with ethnically and religiously distinct tribes in the southern
and western parts of the country.
China is a major customer for Sudanese oil and an investor
in developing infrastructure in the country to facilitate its
delivery to the Chinese market.
The partition of Sudan into two countries in 2011, Sudan and
South Sudan, was seen as a big diplomatic setback for Beijing,
which had invested heavily in developing a relationship with
Khartoum to secure rights to energy supplies for one of the
world's largest energy consumers.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney, editing by Gareth Jones)