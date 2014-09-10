Sept 10 China has begun deploying 700 soldiers
to a U.N. peacekeeping force in South Sudan to protect oil
fields and Chinese workers amid a rebellion in the African
country, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The newspaper quoted a spokesman for South Sudan's president
as saying on Tuesday that the airlift of a Chinese infantry
battalion to the South Sudanese states of Unity and Upper Nile
was expected to take several days.
China is the biggest investor in South Sudan's oil industry.
U.N. officials have previously said it would be the first
time China had contributed a battalion to a U.N. peacekeeping
mission. Last year China sent a smaller "protection unit" to
join a U.N. mission in Mali.
China has played an unusually active diplomatic role in
South Sudan.
Beijing last month pressed South Sudan over renewed violence
in the oil-rich state, demanding an immediate ceasefire and
political dialogue in the country.
Under its mandate, U.N. peacekeepers are allowed to use "all
necessary means" to protect civilians at oil installations, The
Wall Street Journal said. If attacked, the Chinese soldiers are
"combat ready and can fight back", the South Sudan presidential
spokesman, Ateny Wek Ateny, said.
Chinese officials have been in regular contact with Western
diplomats to help African mediators push for a halt to the
fighting in South Sudan. China has pushed rival factions loyal
to President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar to talk.
Around five percent of China's oil imports came from South
Sudan when it was pumping at full tilt. The state firm China
National Petroleum Corp has a 40 percent stake in a joint
venture developing the country's oil fields.
