BEIJING Feb 4 Sudanese rebels said they
are looking for ways to hand over 29 Chinese workers held in the
border state of South Kordofan, Chinese state media said, as
Sudan's government confirmed the death of one worker in a
firefight.
The construction workers were captured last Saturday and are
apparently being held as pawns in a dispute between Sudan and
rebels allied with the newly independent and oil-rich South
Sudan.
"Presently we are looking for a way ... to release these
Chinese workers, set a date for their release and the party to
which they are to be handed over," Arno Taloudy, a rebel
spokesman, told China's state news agency Xinhua.
Chinese officials had returned to Khartoum from Juba, the
capital of South Sudan, and had been urging the rebels through
"various channels" to release the workers, beginning with two
women being held, Xinhua reported late on Friday.
The case marks the third abduction of Chinese in Sudan since
2004 and highlights the risks to China's expanding economic
footprint in Africa, particularly in troublespots often shunned
by Western companies.
On Wednesday, China secured the release of two dozen Chinese
cement factory workers who were kidnapped in Egypt's Sinai
Peninsula, a day after being taken hostage by Bedouin tribesmen,
Chinese and Egyptian media reported.
Beijing is facing immense pressure to secure the safe return
of the workers. State-owned newspapers have called for more
protection for its overseas workers as the world's
second-largest economy expands its investments around the globe.
One worker, previously said to be missing after rescuers
came under attack, had been killed by a stray bullet, a Sudanese
official said, according to the mouthpiece of China's ruling
Communist Party, the People's Daily.
The official said the body could not be recovered because
the area was riddled with land mines, but that authorities had
made an "initial determination" of the location of the other
Chinese workers, as well as seven Sudanese also captured.
An earlier account from Xinhua quoted the Chinese embassy in
Sudan as saying rebels from the Sudan People's Liberation
Movement-North (SPLM-N) attacked a total of 47 Chinese workers
last Saturday.
Eighteen managed to flee the scene of the attack and all but
one of those were taken to safety after the rescue attempt on
Sunday. One worker from that group, now dead, had been shot and
deemed missing.
Abdalla Masar, a Sudanese government spokesman, told Xinhua
that Sudan had not received terms for release and had had no
communication with the rebels.
"We never deal with this movement because it is illegal and
outlawed," he said.
Sudan and South Sudan, which seceded in July, are at odds
over issues including oil revenues. Each accuses the other of
supporting insurgencies.
China has sought to maintain good relations with Sudan, a
long-time ally, and South Sudan, home to investments by
state-owned Chinese oil giants China National Petroleum Corp and
Sinopec.
