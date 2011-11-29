BEIJING Nov 29 China, a major buyer of
oil from Sudan and South Sudan, urged the two governments on
Tuesday to end a dispute over transit fees that led Sudan to
halt the landlocked South's oil exports.
Since southern Sudan seceded from its larger and
long-dominant north in July, China has sought to maintain good
ties with both countries, despite the rancour between them.
But Beijing's balancing act is being tested by Sudan's
Monday announcement that it had halted landlocked South Sudan's
oil exports until the two sides agree on a transit fee, stepping
up a row between the former civil war foes over how to untangle
their once-integrated oil industries.
South Sudan seceded on July 9, taking about three-quarters
of the formerly united country's roughly 500,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of oil production -- the lifeblood of both economies.
Most Sudanese oil is located in South Sudan, but exports to
China and elsewhere have to pass through pipelines and a seaport
located in the north.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei urged the two
governments to avoid choking off oil supplies.
"We believe that maintaining the normal production of oil is
important for both South Sudan and Sudan," Hong told a daily
briefing.
"We hope that north and south Sudan will exercise reason and
restraint, and use a flexible and pragmatic approach to resolve
their problems through friendly consultation," he said.
"We are confident that the two governments will abide by
their promises, ensure the stability and continuity of oil
cooperation, and protect the lawful rights of Chinese businesses
and the safety of their personnel."
By October, China's purchases of Sudanese crude appeared
little affected, with imports in the first 10 months of this
year up 5.5 percent on the year at 11.12 million tonnes, or
about 5 percent of China's total crude oil imports.
Khartoum decided to stop the government of South Sudan's oil
exports -- roughly 200,000 bpd -- on Nov. 17, Ali Ahmed Osman,
Sudan's acting oil minister, told reporters on Monday.
But he added that the pipeline was still running and
international firms would not be affected.
Sudan had been allowing South Sudan to continue exporting
crude without a final agreement in expectations the fees would
be paid after a deal.
Osman said South Sudan already owed Sudan some $727 million
in arrears for the period between July 9 and the end of October.
Sudan had blocked a shipment of South Sudan's oil in August,
and said it was asking for a transit fee of $32 per barrel.
South Sudan rejects the figure as too high.
Before South Sudan seceded, the two governments split
revenues from southern oil roughly 50-50.
In August, China's visiting Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi
vowed that Beijing would support both Sudan and South Sudan and
help both countries develop their oil industries.
China maintained close economic and political ties with
north Sudan throughout a U.S. trade embargo and also wants to
reach out to the south, which decided to break away from
Khartoum under a 2005 peace deal.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley)