* China urges resolution to the transit fee row
* Dispute threatens to disrupt oil supplies from South Sudan
* S. Sudan minister says proposing 5-year financial package
By Hereward Holland and Chris Buckley
JUBA/BEIJING, Nov 29 South Sudan's oil
minister said on Tuesday Sudan's decision to halt the South's
oil exports over a transit fee row would hurt both countries'
oil interests, and that the South would keep seeking an
alternative pipeline.
China, a major buyer of oil from both countries, urged the
governments to resolve the dispute.
The row, which surfaced on Monday, has threatened to disrupt
oil supplies from Africa's newest nation and is likely to
complicate sensitive talks in Addis Ababa over unresolved issues
related to South Sudan's secession in July.
South Sudan's Oil Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said Sudan's
decision was "unfortunate" and, as a result, the new nation
would reinvigorate efforts to build an alternative pipeline to
decrease its dependence on Sudan's oil infrastructure.
"We do not see a future in the oil infrastructure of the
north. Our oil must have access to international markets. We
should not be punished because we decided to secede," he told
Reuters by telephone from the Ethiopian capital.
South Sudan seceded on July 9, taking about three-quarters
of the formerly united country's roughly 500,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of oil output. The industry is vital to both economies.
South Sudan's exports to China and elsewhere still have to
pass through pipelines to a Red Sea port located in Sudan.
The two sides have not agreed how much South Sudan should
pay as a transit fee.
Dhieu said South Sudan had proposed two alternatives to
Sudan to help it plug an estimated $7.8 billion fiscal deficit
over five years, a figure he said was calculated by the
International Monetary Fund.
The first was a $5.4 billion, five-year
transitional financial package, half of which would include
giving up some arrears South Sudan says it is owed. The second
was a transit fee of not more than $0.75 per barrel.
"We have offered to pay $2.6 billion over five years and
forgiveness of arrears of $2.6 billion, for a deal in which we
would not pay transit fees," Dhieu said.
"This is the package of financial assistance we are offering
to Khartoum, and while this is happening we were surprised by
this unilateral decision. This unilateral action taken by
Khartoum will have a negative impact on all of Sudan's oil
interests."
Sudan had been allowing South Sudan to export crude without
a final deal in expectation the fees would be paid after an
agreement, but decided to stop the exports - roughly 200,000 bpd
- on Nov. 17, Sudan's acting oil minister, Ali Ahmed Osman said
on Monday.
Osman said South Sudan already owed Sudan some $727 million
in arrears for the period between July 9 and the end of October.
BEIJING'S BALANCING ACT
China has sought to maintain good ties with both countries
since South Sudan declared independence from its larger and
long-dominant northern neighbour, despite the rancour.
That balancing act is being tested by Monday's announcement.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei urged the two
governments to avoid choking off oil supplies.
"We believe that maintaining the normal production of oil is
important for both South Sudan and Sudan," Hong told a daily
briefing.
"We hope that north and south Sudan will exercise reason and
restraint, and use a flexible and pragmatic approach to resolve
their problems through friendly consultation," he said.
"We are confident that the two governments will abide by
their promises, ensure the stability and continuity of oil
cooperation, and protect the lawful rights of Chinese businesses
and the safety of their personnel."
By October, China's purchases of Sudanese crude appeared
little affected, with imports in the first 10 months of this
year up 5.5 percent on the year at 11.12 million tonnes, or
about 5 percent of China's total crude oil imports.
But a 600,000 barrel oil shipment sold by South
Sudan to China's Unipec did not load as scheduled on Monday
because of the decision to halt exports, South Sudanese
officials said.
In August, China's visiting Foreign Minister Yang
Jiechi vowed that Beijing would support both Sudan and South
Sudan and help both countries develop their oil industries.
China maintained close economic and political ties with
north Sudan throughout a U.S. trade embargo and also wants to
reach out to the south, which decided to break away from
Khartoum under a 2005 peace deal.
