(Corrects number in 2nd par to 200,000 hectares, not 45
million)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING Dec 4 China's Bright Food Group Co
has acquired Guangxi Fengshan Sugar Group, a leading
miller in the southern Guangxi region, the company said on
Wednesday, boosting its share of the world's second largest
sugar market.
The acquisition will give state-owned Bright Food control of
around 200,000 hectares of China's cane acreage, with a sugar
production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes a year, making the
firm the second largest processor in the industry, said Bright.
China is expected to produce about 12 million tonnes of the
sweetener in the 2014/15 season.
Consumption of sugar in China is growing at around 2 percent
a year, driven by rapid urbanisation in the world's second
largest economy.
However, mills are facing cashflow difficulties after sugar
prices hit their lowest in more than four years in
September this year amid global oversupply, dragging down local
prices already under pressure from mounting domestic inventory.
This has created opportunities for acquisitions by larger
companies.
"Bright has been looking for mills to buy since last year,"
said an analyst who declined to be identified.
Bright said the acquisition was a key step towards becoming
one of the world's top ten sugar companies.
Best known for its 'White Rabbit' brand candy, Bright has
been aggressively acquiring food companies overseas in recent
years, and said last year that it was eyeing acquisition
opportunities in the sugar sector.
In 2010 it was outbid by Singapore trader Wilmar
International in the purchase of Australian
conglomerate CSR's sugar business.
The Guangxi Fengshan group has 10 sugar mills and produced
around 600,000 tonnes of sugar last season, said the statement.
